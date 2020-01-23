This Call of Duty: Modern Warfare error message has terrified gamers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has terrified players with a threatening error message. The message seems to threaten players with the loss of all their online progress thus far in the blockbuster shooter.

First posted by a Reddit user, the message tells players their “data is corrupt” before saying “you must reset your rank and unlocks to continue”. Obviously, this shocked players who had spent hours playing and progressing through the game since its release back in October 2019.

Infinity Ward responded by advising players not to select either option presented in the error message. Instead, gamers were told to hard close the application while the developers sought a fix for the problem.

Thankfully, things now seem to be back to normal and Infinity Ward say a backend fix has been rolled out. Even players who selected ‘yes’ on the error message did not lose XP, ranks, unlocks and weapon progression, though they did lose one or two less crucial things.

Infinity Ward said: “If you did click ‘Yes’ – you most likely noticed your stats in the combat record, leaderboards, custom classes, and Operators were reset. Nothing related to your progression was lost, so your rank, XP, Battle Pass progression, weapon progression, unlocks, purchases, etc., are all still intact.”

“We’re actively working on a fix for this, but do not have one to deploy tonight. You are still able to play the game as usual and your progression will still track, but please be aware that once we do have a fix, we may have to roll back your stats to the state they were in prior to today’s update.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through this issue and thank you to everyone who has helped by sending us their information, videos, and screenshots. We’ll provide another update when we have more information for those whose stats were reset and again, thank you all for your patience.”

The error also saw additional loadout slots added to the game. For players who had already used these, the slots were unfortunately returned to default, but not should work again properly.

