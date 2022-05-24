 large image

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The next Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2, will be released on October 28, Activision and developer Infinity Ward confirmed on Tuesday.

Today’s news also brings a new cinematic trailer, an artwork reveal and information on the four main characters leading the charge this autumn. There’s no gameplay trailer yet, but Activision is teasing more information within the trailer.

The text “J-8-22.” briefly appears on screen during the trailer, hinting at a larger showcase on June 8, for a game which is a direct sequel to the 2019 Call of Duty Modern Warfare reboot rather than the remastered version of the original 2009 title that had a remaster a couple of years back.

The artwork appears is inspired by Día de Muertos (the Mexican cultural festival Day of the Dead) and a nice little nod to the expected location for this year’s instalment of the iconic first-person shooter series.

The character reveal artwork lends itself to that location too, with the maps overlaid on their faces seemingly giving the game away (h/t the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit for that discovery).

The cast brings back some familiar names to longtime fans of the series, who played the original Modern Warfare games. John “Soap” MacTavish, Simon “Ghost” Riley, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick and Captain John Price are back representing Task Force 141. There’s a newcomer too, Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

“Task Force 141 makes its massive impact and presence known across the Port of Long Beach, thanks to a colossal reveal on an unprecedented scale,” the tongue-in-cheek announcement reads. “A global squad of iconic veterans and new legends of yet untold clandestine missions, these Operators are set to deliver a new era of Call of Duty when Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022.”

The first Call of Duty game since Microsoft took charge at Activision Blizzard promises a big revamp including a brand new engine for both Modern Warfare II and the free-to-play Warzone accompaniment. Will the series get a much-needed revitalisation on October 28? We can’t wait to find out.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

