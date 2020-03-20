Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered outed by ratings board listing

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has been found on the South Korean Ratings Board, all but confirming a remake is on the way for the FPS classic. Get ready for Captain Price, Soap and Ghost to make a welcome comeback.

More specifically, the listing is for Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, with no specific mention of Infinity Ward’s iconic multiplayer. So, we might only be receiving half the package, or both as individual products.

Or – the remastered campaign will be a pre-order bonus of sorts for the rumoured Call of Duty: Black Ops reboot, similar to how Infinite Warfare handled the first remake. Time will slowly unveil the truth, since we imagine this will be announced in the coming months.

First launching in 2009 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a cultural juggernaut at the time, with nearly everyone I knew in school utterly absorbed in the game’s bombastic campaign and addictive multiplayer. It’s something I’d love to revisit if given the chance.

The original Modern Warfare remaster was incredibly impressive, translating the entire campaign into the modern era with updated visuals and audio. It stands the test of time remarkably, and remains one of the best shooter campaigns out there. Here’s hoping the same quality will be applied to Modern Warfare 2. It’s a shame that Activision was cheeky enough to charge players for remastered versions of existing multiplayer maps, though.

“Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark,” reads our 4/5 review of last year’s Modern Warfare reboot.

