Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Release date, price, trailer and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming first-person-shooter game and a direct sequel to 2019’s reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Despite sharing an identical name to the Modern Warfare 2 game that launched back in 2009, it won’t feature the same story – this is a reboot, and not a remaster or remake.

The new Modern Warfare 2 will be set in 2022, and will focus on Task Force 141, a counter-terrorist unit. There will be both a single-player campaign and online multiplayer, with Infinity Ward confirming new game modes for the latter.

We’ve rounded up all of the new and rumours for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 below, and will update this article as soon as more details emerge.

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on 28 October 2022.

It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Price

The standard edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been priced at £69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox, and £59.99 on PC. However, you grab the game on console at a discounted price of £59.98 on Amazon, so it’s worth shopping around.

A Vault Edition will also be available for £99.99 on PlayStation and Xbox, and £84.99 on PC. This special edition includes the following content:

Ghost Legacy Pack

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skip

Trailer

Activision released a ‘World Gameplay Reveal Trailer’ back in June 2022. You can check it out below:

Story

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a familiar cast of characters, including Captain John Price and John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, but will have a completely new story compared to 2009’s identically named game.

The story takes place in 2022, three years after Price forms the counter-terrorist unit Task Force 141. The unit will be tasked with combatting the terrorist organization Al-Qatala and the Las Alamas drug cartel, while also de-escalating rising tensions following a US missile strike.

Story missions will take place across the globe, including Europe, Asia and the Americans. It’s also been confirmed that there will be both stealth missions and ‘all-out explosive assaults’ on enemy strongholds to vary up the gameplay.

We don’t know too much else right now, although we’re sure Infinity Ward will provide more information closer to launch.

Multiplayer

Modern Warfare 2 will feature online multiplayer with a couple of new game modes.

Knockout will have 6v6 matches with no respawns, so you can’t go charging recklessly into battle. Teams will compete for the ownership of a package, with whichever team holding it at the end of a match declared the winner.

Prisoner Rescue is another new multiplayer mode, with each team assigned as either the attacker or defender. The former is tasked with extracting hostages from a building, while the defenders must stop them.

The upcoming shooter will also feature a revamped Gunsmith to enable more customisation options.

That’s all we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 right now, but make sure to keep this article bookmarked so we can keep you updated once more details become available.