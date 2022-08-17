 large image

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-order brings awesome perk for long-time fans

Chris Smith

Activision has revealed a pretty decent pre-order perk for the forthcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – the ability to play the single-player campaign over a week early.

Essentially, that means fans will be able to get the single-player campaign in the books, beginning on October 20 before the multiplayer madness begins a week later with the main release on October 28. Naturally, this only applies to the digital version of the game.

It’s a dilemma solver for Call of Duty diehards, especially considering the multiplayer missions have become so dominant in recent years. In a post on the Call of Duty blog, the publisher writes: “This intel has been verified: Anyone who preorders a digital edition of Modern Warfare II will receive early Campaign access in addition to a host of other previously announced rewards.

“This grants you up to a week to complete the incredible multimission, single-player, globe-trotting operation before the full game launches on October 28.”

Think you can complete it in a week?

This is alongside some other early access benefits, like the beta (which begins next month for PS4 and PS5 gamers) and immediate access to come skins and weapon blueprints.

As for that campain, Modern Warfare 2 features a familiar cast of characters, including Captain John Price and John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, but will have a completely new story compared to 2009’s identically named game. The story takes place in 2022, three years after Price forms the counter-terrorist unit Task Force 141. The unit will be tasked with combatting the terrorist organisation Al-Qatala and the Las Alamas drug cartel, while also de-escalating rising tensions following a US missile strike.

It’s a big year for Call of Duty, following a few stale instalments in recent years. Although this is a complete remake of the original Modern Warfare II, it’s not exactly a new concept to get gamers champing at the bit. We’ll learn more about the game during a September 15 event.

By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
