Activision Blizzard has confirmed the first Call of Duty game as a Microsoft company with the official announcement meant of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The announcement, which has been teased in recent weeks, includes the game’s logo and bills the first person shooter as “a new era for Call of Duty.”

Developer Infinity Ward hasn’t expanded upon what that means, but we’re sure to hear more in the coming months ahead of a likely launch in late 2022.

The new game is a direct sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, rather than a remake of the Modern Warfare 2 that was originally released in 2009 and remastered a couple of years back.

It’ll be the main Call of Duty release for 2022, alongside the arrival of the online battle Royale-styled Warzone 2, and might be the last annual Call of Duty game according to reports in recent months.

There’s no official information on the setting and the story for the game, but reports last autumn suggested it’d see United States special forces battling the Colombian drug cartels. The reports referenced the discovery of the name ‘Project Cortez’ in the epic GeForceNow datelmine.”

2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare earned a four-star review from Trusted Reviews, with our reviewer praising the thrilling and emotional solo campaign, excellent multiplayer mode, visually stunning design and faithful conversion.

Our reviewer wrote: “Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark.”

Gamers will be hoping Modern Warfare 2 to is a big improvement on 2021’s stale Call of Duty: Vanguard