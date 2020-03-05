Call of Duty: Mobile is losing one of the only modes people care about

Activision is making some big changes to Call of Duty: Mobile and, so far, fans aren’t happy about them.

The game’s newest event, titled ‘Spring Into Action’, brings some interesting changes to the game. However, it’s also getting rid of zombies mode. This decision from Activision has already angered plenty of fans.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile dominated mobile gaming download charts in 2019

A post from the developers on Reddit explained:

“One of the most frequently asked questions to these updates is ‘what about ZOMBIES Mode?’ Today, after extensive evaluation we are sharing that ZOMBIES Mode is being removed on March 25th. “We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version. “We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality, but for now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.”

While the update is adding things to the game elsewhere, (including the first Call of Duty: Mobile original map,) all the responses to Activision’s Reddit post are outraged fans of Zombies mode, venting their frustration.

One said: “What’s the need of removing the zombies mode instead of keep it and add the new map while improving it using community feedback and Treyarch Zombies Mechanics as base.

“If zombies is not having enough player base is because since the launch it barely got any improvements despite all the feedback you received (Including from me). I know people that literally only have the game downloaded for this mode.”

Another added: “You. Are. Removing. The. Zombies… Wow… Are you serious? Really?”

Related: Best Android phones

Those sentiments are echoed all the way down the comments board, with many fans arguing that the developers only scrapped the game mode because it wasn’t making them enough money.

Given the response, we expect Activision might bring the game mode back sooner rather than later, along with the return of classic Call of Duty: World at War zombies map, Nacht der Untoten.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…