Call of Duty: Mobile dominated mobile gaming download charts in 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile landed back in October of last year and immediately made a home for itself at the top of the mobile gaming download leaderboards. Now, the remarkable figures for 2019 are in.

Call of Duty: Mobile racked up over 180 million downloads last year according to app analysts, Sensor Tower.

What with the game’s October launch, these stats only account for the final quarter of 2019. But, within those months, the game out-did all competitors. The closest was Sand Balls, which racked up about 90m downloads. Top titles, like Fortnite and Candy Crush Saga, were way, way behind.

Interestingly, about half the downloads are from the App Store. This is unusual for a mobile game as the mobile gaming market is generally dominated by downloads from the Google Play Store.

The same Sensor Tower analysts also reported, back in October, that Call of Duty’s mobile version had had the best launch week of any mobile game… ever. It bagged 100m downloads, towering over the figures of its competitors, PUBG Mobile (28m downloads,) and Fortnite (22.5m downloads).

Sensor Tower’s Randy Nelson told Reuters: “This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that’s been built in the first week.”

According to App Annie’s end of 2019 report, users had downloaded a record 120 billion apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play across the year (via Tech Crunch).

We can see, from App Annie’s figures, that Call of Duty: Mobile made its way into the most downloaded games of the whole year, despite being released so late in 2019.

Call of Duty: Mobile was also noted by the analysts as being one of the most prominent ‘breakout’ mobile games of the year, as the listings below show.

