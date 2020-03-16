Call of Duty is still one of gaming’s strongest franchises, according to new figures. All-time sales records show that the franchise has hit 60.5 million units sold across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Last week’s release of Call of Duty: Warzone dragged the franchise back into the spotlight and now new numbers, crunched by League of Betting, are showing off the extent of the franchises success.

The global gaming market is expect to reach a net worth of $131.2 billion this year and Call of Duty remains a leading light in the industry.

Related: Best PS4 Games (March 2020): 13 titles you definitely need in your collection

Three Call of Duty titles rank among the top 10 PlayStation 4 titles of all-time. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is in second place, just behind Grand Theft Auto V, having sold over 15m copies. In fourth place, Call of Duty: WWII has sold 13.4m and in ninth place, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare sold 8.5m.

Xbox One gamers love Call of Duty even more than their PlayStation counterparts. Four series titles made it into the Xbox one all-time best-sellers list. In second place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, selling over seven million units. In third Call of Duty: WWII with over six million. In sixth place, over five million Xbox gamers bought Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and, in tenth place, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare sold almost five million copies.

Related: Best Xbox One Games (March 2020): Our top must-play titles for Microsoft’s console

While it’s not made its way onto these leaderboards just yet, the latest addition to the series Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, definitely seemed like a return to form for the series. The fantastic critical reception that it earned and deserved, twinned with these latest sales figures and the release of Warzone, shows that the ageing FPS giant is still in good health.

Our reviewer, Jade King, said of Modern Warfare: “Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…