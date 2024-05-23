Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed as 2024’s blockbuster shooter

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Activision has confirmed this year’s Call of Duty game will Black Ops 6 while confirming the game will begin a “dark new chapter” for the long-running franchise.

The first CoD game since Activision Blizzard’s sale to Microsoft, was confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

Further tweets encouraged fans to join for a special Black Ops 6 Direct live stream that’ll take place after the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday 9 June. That will happen at 8pm UK time, in what would’ve been the traditional E3 (RIP in peace, you’re with the angels now) timeslot.

There we’re sure to get further details about the plot. Recent rumours have suggested the game will be set during the Gulf War.

The materials published alongside the release suggest the Black Ops in question will centre on the cover-up of the covert acts to hide an inconvenient truth for the a US government.

We’ll also hear about this year’s game modes and gameplay during the showcase. However, in the meantime there’s still plenty to enjoy and build the excitement.

A “wake up (rushmore)” teaser trailer for the game has been published to YouTube (above) with the hashtag #thetruthlies. That tagline appears key to the plot of the game right now.

A video published to X to tie-in with the trailer shows a “fresh of the press” copy of the New York Post proclaiming an American Cover Up, as “Rushmore defaced in an unprecedented act!”

Call fo Duty BO6 teaser

