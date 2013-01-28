Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 regains UK Gaming Chart top spot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 has topped the UK All Format Gaming Chart for the first time in 2013, regaining top honours more than two months after launch.

With consumer friendly pricing seeing Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 sales jump 20 per cent during the past seven days, Activision’s latest instalment to the iconic COD franchise has secured its seventh total week at the top of the UK All Format Gaming Chart.

With last week’s chart topper Devil May Cry seeming a massive 64 per cent slump in week-on-week sales, the Capcom published titled rounded out the week ending January 26 down three places in fourth. Following Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 in the week’s podium positions, chart mainstay FIFA 13 and Ubisoft’s Far Cry 3 lined up in positions two and three respectively.

Further down the list of the week’s highest selling games, former chart topper Assassin’s Creed 3 was another title to benefit from heavy price drops, jumping five places on the back of a 71 per cent rise in sales to end the week in fifth.

With EA’s Need for Speed Most Wanted dropping one spot to sixth, Just Dance 4 and Football Manager 2013 also made way for the resurgent Assassin’s Creed 3, ending the week in positions seven and eight respectively.

In a week where no new releases made the UK All Format Gaming Chart top 10, the final chart positions were largely unchanged with Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim holding strong in ninth whilst IO Interactive’s Hitman Absolution rounded out the top ten.

