Call of Duty Reveal: How to watch all of tonight’s big news and announcements

Activision and Infinity Ward are set to reveal the next instalment in the Call of Duty franchise later today, and it will be streamed online for all to see.

Said to be a ‘soft reboot’ of Modern Warfare, the Call of Duty social media channels have been ‘going dark’ in recent days ahead of the big reveal.

With E3 2019 right around the corner, we’re expecting a substantial announcement later today detailing the game’s setting, title and release details before a huge gameplay blowout in Los Angeles next week.

Call of Duty 2019 Reveal – How can I watch it?

You’ll be able to catch all of the action as it happens through Call of Duty’s official YouTube and Twitch Channels.

As for when everything is going down, the stream is scheduled for 10am PDT/6pm BST later today. We’ll be reporting on all the announcements as and when they happen.

Call of Duty 2019 Reveal – What do we expect to see?

The fact that Call of Duty 2019 will be a soft reboot of Modern Warfare is pretty much an open secret at this point, with multiple leaks and teases emerging in recent months.

Activision itself also posted a teaser video to social media which features visual waveforms eerily similar to those seen in cutscenes for Modern Warfare, particularly the second entry. Except, this time, they’re a polar white instead of the signature night vision-esque green.

With tonight’s reveal stream only a few hours away, a crafty hacker has uncovered images from the video which confirm that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is coming this October.

The leaked images feature a soldier wearing signature night-vision goggles with Modern Warfare and a potential release date clearly visible in the text. Check out the Reddit post revealing all here. For now, the reveal stream has been removed from YouTube entirely.

If all the above turns out to be true, we can expect a reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare later today. Now if you’ll excuse us, we need to dig out some night vision goggles.

