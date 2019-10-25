Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been unleashed across PS4, Xbox One and PC by Activision and Infinity Ward – but some players might have a burning question to ask.

Zombies has remained a staple in the Call of Duty franchise for roughly a decade now, with the majority of entries adopting the horde-based mode, and this includes Infinity Ward, albeit in a slightly different fashion.

However, this year is a little different, with the developer choosing to focus on a trio of modes which includes a solo campaign, dedicated online multiplayer and special ops. There’s no shambling corpses to be found right now.

Does Call of Duty Modern Warfare have Zombies?

Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare does not include a Zombies mode of any kind, and Infinity Ward has shown no signs that it plans to add one in future. Treyarch helped define the zombie experience for the series, so perhaps it will be the next studio to pick up the torch?

Infinity Ward has confirmed that the majority of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be made available free, ensuring the audience won’t be split apart due to paid expansions like in the past. Additional content will include maps, modes and weapons for unlocking to use in loadouts.

A battle pass will be introduced in the near future with free and premium tiers, the latter of which can be paid for and contains exclusively cosmetic items. This appears to be Activision’s new method of keeping players investing, taking a cue from the hugely Fortnite and PUBG, and for good reason given how many millions of player continue to play them.

Even without Zombies, Modern Warfare still has plenty of worthwhile modes to dig into. We’re experiencing it ourselves right now, and will have a full review coming next week alongside plenty of other coverage. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest.

