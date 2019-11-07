Yep, it’s not exactly a surprise but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare shot straight to the top of October’s PS4 download charts.

Playstation revealed yesterday, on its blog, that Infinity Ward’s shooter is doing just as well as expected. Beating off competition from FIFA 20, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, among others.

These charts are becoming more and more important as digital purchases grow and sales of physical copies decline.

Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Breakpoint were new entries into the chart. It’s only right that COD out-did the new Ghost Recon title though, given the impressions our reviewers had of the respective games after detailed play-throughs. Modern Warfare was a return to form for the iconic series, while Breakpoint fell drastically short of the mark, delivering another open-world that felt like a Ubisoft cut and stick exercise.

Ubisoft have had this issue ever since starting the Assassins Creed franchise and have been sticking rather too rigidly to the old adage: “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” Well, it is broke now Ubisoft. But only because you’ve horribly over-used the ‘climbing up towers to discover more map points’ mechanic.

Other new entries included stand-out Obsidian RPG, The Outer Worlds, as well as cartoon platformer, MediEvil.

The Outer Worlds has been one of the most exciting console releases of late. Obsidian pushed the boat out to develop a hugely imaginative, immersive game world that keeps giving for hours.

Interestingly, some evergreen classics are still performing well in the download charts. Grand Theft Auto V is clinging on in third and Minecraft is down in fifth. Spiderman and The Witcher 3 are also hanging in there and selling well on the online store.

Some of the biggest titles from COD’s biggest competitors, Battlefield, are in there too. Battlefield V is down in 16th and Battlefield 1 features in 18th. As online shooters go though, it’s definitely Infinity Ward’s that is on top at the moment, but how long will that last?

