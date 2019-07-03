Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is making a huge change to part of its gunplay

Infinity Ward and Activision have confirmed a big gameplay change coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare later this year.

In a recent interview released by Activision, animation director Mark Grigsby talks about some of the major changes coming to the reimagining of Infinity Ward’s 2007 classic.

For the first time in the series’ history, players will be able to reload while aiming down sights (ADS), meaning they’ll be no need to take your eye off an enemy to retrieve more ammo both in the solo campaign and online multiplayer.

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2019

“One other thing we added this year is the ADS [Aiming Down Sight] reload. In the past, if you’re ADS, and you’re shooting and you reload, the weapon would go off to the side, and you’d have to retrain to get to your target,” Grigsby explains. “This time if you reload, it stays on the target, so you can stay in the battle.”

A new gameplay engine will lend an extra layer of realism to Modern Warfare, with reload animations dependant on how many bullets you’ve fired and are left in a magazine at the time. Call of Duty has used the same technology for years, and we’re keen to see how this evolves the formula.

“In the past, we would never physically show that transition of one mag to another, but this time around, everything’s physical, so if you have an extended mag, like a drum perhaps, or a long magazine, all of the movements within every reload are visceral, strong, aggressive, it gives another feeling of power and representing the Tier 1 operators that utilize these machines,” Grigsby explained.

Modern Warfare is intended as a soft reboot of the 2007 iteration with some of the same characters and locations we’re familiar with. It isn’t a remake, and that much has become clear already with scenes depicting a terrorist attack in London’s Picadilly Circus amongst others.

It’s scheduled to launch on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. What do you think about these gameplay changes? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget