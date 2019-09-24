Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign trailer drops, PS4 gets Special Ops exclusive

Until now much of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hype has centred on the multi-player experience, but that changes today with the launch of an exciting new trailer for the single-player campaign mode.

During today’s Sony PS4 State Of Play live-stream we got our first proper look at the story mode for the reboot of Infinity Ward’s beloved Modern Warfare franchise.

The description on the YouTube listing reads as follows: “In a desperate mission, Captain Price and the SAS will partner alongside the CIA and the Urzikstani Liberation Force to retrieve stolen chemical weapons. The heart-racing fight will take you from London to the Middle East and other global locations, as this joint task force battles to stop full-scale global war. Lines will be drawn, your resolve will be tested, and the world will look to you to do what needs to be done.”

You can check out the brand new campaign mode story, ahead of the game’s release on October 25, below:

During the stream we also learned of the return of Special Ops Survival Mode missions from earlier instalments of the classic FPS franchise.

Why was the news reserved for State of Play? Well it’s a pretty big deal for PS4 gamers. The Special Ops missions will be available exclusively on PS4 for the first year, meaning they won’t be available on Xbox or PC until October 2020.

Activision says these “all new” and “strategic” missions will be accessible to all CoD gamers regardless of their skill levels. Those missions are also expected to tie into the story mode, but it’s not quite clear how yet. Given there’s still a month to release, we can expect that to be revealed in the coming weeks.

You can catch all of the news from Sony’s September State of Play live stream, including the big news on The Last Of Us 2 in the video below.

