Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta will debut cross-platform multiplayer

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer beta will launch as soon as September 12 for some gamers, the game’s publisher Activision has revealed.

The beta version will officially run across two weekends in September, but those gamers who’ve pre-ordered the annual release get early access.

PS4 pre-order customers will be able to access the game on September 12 and 13, while other PS4 users will get access from September 14-16.

If you’re on Xbox One and PC access you won’t be able to get access to the beta until September 19 to access the beta for pre-order customers. Everyone else will need to wait until the second weekend officially commences on September 21. PS4 gamers will again have access.

Interestingly, Activision says the the second weekend will offer cross-platform multiplayer gaming. Modern Warfare will be the first in the series to offer the gamer-friendly feature that doesn’t require players to be on the same system in order to engage in battle online.

To celebrate the announcement, Activision has released a new multiplayer trailer (above) and another showing gameplay footage from a new 2×2 Gunfight mode (below).

During an event today, the studio behind the game Infinity Ward, promised free season pass content, and an increase in player counts. That all seems motivated by the Fortnite craze Call of Duty is now dealing with.

However, studio boss Patrick Kelly was quick to differentiate Modern Warfare rom the super-powered characters that enter battle royales in Fortnite.

“It’s not like superheroes,” he said: “It’s real soldiers, it’s real guys, it’s real equipment. We wanted to make a game that was authentic, that was gritty. The things you’re going to see in the game are to the extent we possible can, we always ask ourselves ‘Is this realistic? Is this authentic?'”

Modern Warfare is expected to go on sale on all platforms on October 25. We be doing a deep dive into the multiplayer features announced today, before the end of the week.

