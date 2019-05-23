Call of Duty publisher Activision has revealed more details about the upcoming Call of Duty: Mobile game.

The game’s battle royale mode takes centre stage. Players expecting a mobile version of Call of Duty’s Blackout mode may be disappointed, however as the mobile version is very different to what you’ll find on consoles and PCs.

So far, Call of Duty: Mobile has billed itself as a mobile mash-up of many of the series’ greatest hits – from classic maps to beloved characters. The same seems to be true for the Call of Duty: Mobile battle royale mode with some exceptions. The nostalgia hit will seemingly come via the mode’s map. Similar to Blackout, it will draw inspiration from Call of Duty maps of the past – such as Overgrown and Crash.

In a blog post, Activision explained that – like Blackout – the mobile battle royale mode will include 100 players fighting it out as well as a choice between single-player, duo and four-person modes. However, that’s mostly where the similarities end. A key difference is classes. Players will be asked to choose one of six classes. Each class comes with its own unique ability and class skill.

Reviving in Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale mode seems like it’s going to work very differently too. Rather than being able to revive a downed teammate, players will be instantly killed once they hit zero health. The player who dies will leave behind dog tags. If a teammate can retrieve them, they can then call for the defeated player to be returned via airdrop.

Another feature that is unique to Call of Duty: Mobile is third-person mode. No third-person mode currently exists in the console and PC versions of Call of Duty Blackout. In contrast, Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale mode will allow players to choose between a first-person perspective or third-person perspective. The different kinds of camera are separated into different games as third-person is seen as having an advantage.

Pre-registration for Call of Duty: Mobile is currently available on iOS and Android.