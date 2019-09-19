Call of Duty is nearly ready for its debut on Android and iPhone

Call of Duty is about to get the small-screen treatment. The mobile version for Android and iOS now has a release date: Tuesday October 1 2019.

It’s a pocket-sized version of the first-person shooter, with what Activision claims will be “signature Call of Duty gameplay in the palm of your hands.” It’s also free to play, which will either delight or set off alarm bells, depending on how much your trust the company to go easy on the microtransactions.

“We are delivering the definitive, first-person action experience on mobile with signature Call of Duty gameplay in the palms of your hands,” said Chris Plummer, vice president of mobile at Activision, in a statement.

“We are bringing together some of the best the franchise has to offer, including Modern Warfare maps like Crash and Crossfire, Black Ops maps like Nuketown and Hijacked, and many more, into one epic title.”

Alongside these modes there will also be a Battle Royale mode to challenge the dominance of both Fortnite and PubG Mobile, with up to 100 players competing to be the last one standing. If you’ve had it up to the back teeth with Battle Royale games, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All modes also make the cut. Activision has also teased that the popular zombie mode may follow at some point too.

The game will arrive on October 1 “in all countries where Google Play and App Store are supported”, according to Activision, with three exceptions: China, Vietnam and Belgium. We can’t help wondering if the latter is due to the country’s cracking down on the much-maligned loot box…

