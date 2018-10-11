Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 can be yours for just £7.99

Once of the most important releases in the gaming calendar finally arrives on Friday October 12 when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 hits the stores.

However, given this deal, you might venture from your regular digital and physical retailer. In one of the more pun-tastic promotions of recent times, Uber Eats is promising the new game for just £7.99, while filling you with fish and chips at the same time.

If you order fish and chips from one of three Harry Ramsden’s locations in Manchester, Birmingham or London Victoria, you’ll get a download code for the PS4 version along with your order.

The see-what-you-did-there ‘Get two types of COD for the price of one’ deal runs throughout the launch weekend, while stocks last. The promotion is only available through the app, and you’ll need to locate the ‘Cod for COD’ deal.

Participating restaurants can be found in the following locations:

Harry Ramsden (Manchester Trafford) – £7.99

Harry Ramsden (Birmingham Arena) – £7.99

Harry Ramsden (London Victoria) – £7.99

An Uber Eats spokesperson said: “We know that gamers are hungry for any competitive advantage, so stopping to cook or go to the shops for food isn’t always an option. We wouldn’t want them to lose out from having to think about dinner with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 just released, so we decided to provide portions of cod and chips, along with the game to give them more time to play!”

Black Ops 4 represents a key instalment for the classic FPS franchise, given there’s no single player campaign this time around. You can read our hands on preview of the game here, and we’ll have a full review in due course.

Until that point, enjoy your fish and chips, folks.

Will you be buying Black Ops 4? Or has the pioneering franchise grown a little tired in its old age? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.