Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is only £29.95 in this smashing early Black Friday deal

John Lewis is currently offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with a massive discount just a few weeks after its October launch and ahead of Black Friday 2018.

Right now, you can pick up Treyarch’s blockbuster shooter for just £29.95, saving you over £20 when compared to the usual retail price.

Considering what Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has to offer, this is a very tempting deal, and likely won’t be around for very long at this price.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Black Friday Deal Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 This is the biggest saving yet we've seen on Call of Duty Black Ops 4, saving you over £20 on one of 2018's most popular shooters.

Black Ops 4 doesn’t have a solo campaign, but does boast three distinct multiplayer modes in the form of traditional online, Zombies and Blackout, the latter of which is one of the best battle royale experiences out there.

‘Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is a bold reinvention of a series that desperately needed it. Despite the success of Call of Duty WWII, it felt like the mega-franchise had lost its way,’ said Jake Tucker in his 9/10 review.

It plays to its strengths and delivers enough multiplayer content to make it worth recommending. It’s a strong entry, with fluid shooting. Fans of Call of Duty will have a ball, although those that have never understood the appeal won’t be won over here.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Black Friday Deal Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 This is the biggest saving yet we've seen on Call of Duty Black Ops 4, saving you over £20 on one of 2018's most popular shooters.

It’s probably one of the best multiplayer shooters released this year, and the AAA implementation of a battle royale is a fascinating thing to play, too.’

Activision and Treyarch have also confirmed it will continue to support Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in the coming months with new maps, modes and seasonal surprises.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.