September sees Bowers & Wilkins launch the Anniversary Edition of its 600 Series loudspeakers.

The new range continues to showcase the type of sound quality we’ve come to expect from the series, but also features new and improved components to deliver high-performance sound at affordable prices.

The lineup for the 600 Series Anniversary Edition consists of the 603 S2, 606 S2, 607 S2 and HTM6 S2 Anniversary Editions. The STAV24 S2 floorstanders; ASW608, ASW610 and ASW610XP subwoofers continue unchanged. Put the 603 S2, 607 S2, HTM6 S2 Anniversary Edition and the ASW610 active subwoofer together, and you get the 600 Series Anniversary Edition Theatre 5.1 package.

Serving as the company’s second-longest continuously available series after the 800 Series Diamond, it continues Bowers & Wilkins ethos of developing and manufacturing key components in-house, and then passing technologies down to other ranges over time. This policy, according to B&W, has enabled sound quality that rivals more expensive speakers.

Upgrades arrive in the form of upgraded crossovers in every model. The bypass capacitors for series are new and improved, specially treated by Mundorf (manufacturer of said capacitors), with the design originally used for the recent 700 Series Signature range.

The main high-frequency and mid-frequency capacitors have been upgraded with new and improved designs, which B&W say results in “greatly improved resolution and transparency” across all its Anniversary Edition speakers.

Aesthetically the speakers will feature a new celebratory logo inscribed on the tweeter surround in light or dark finishes, depending on the colour of the speaker.

On the launch, Andy Kerr, Director of Product Marketing & Communications commented: “The 600 Series Anniversary Edition is a classic example of Bowers & Wilkins thinking. By using our unique, in-house-developed components and technology from higher ranges, we can raise the performance of our entry-level product to new heights and for a very modest premium. The 600 Series has been setting the standard in its category for 25 years and we’re confident our new Anniversary Edition range will carry on that tradition in style.”

The 600 Series Anniversary Edition goes on sale September 2020. Prices for each speaker are listed below.

Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series Anniversary Edition

603 S2 Anniversary Edition – £1499

606 S2 Anniversary Edition – £599

607 S2 Anniversary Edition – £449

HTM6 S2 Anniversary Edition – £449

STAV24 S2 floorstander – £119

ASW608 subwoofer – £419

ASW610 subwoofer – £519

ASW610XP subwoofer – £819

600 Series Anniversary Edition Theatre 5.1 package – £2916

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …