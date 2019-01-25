B&W launches ‘Behind the Counter’ video series for Record Store Day

B&W has partnered with Record Store Day UK for a weekly video series called ‘Behind the Counter’

Although Record Day Day UK starts on April 13th, the marketing has begun in earnest with the announcement of the ‘Behind the Counter’ series of videos.

After a fallow period for vinyl where a number of record stores closed down; the last few years has seen a rejuvenated vinyl market as retro products have become popular with a wider and younger audience.

Record Store Day puts the spotlight on independent vinyl stores, with over 240 shops around the UK joining forces to celebrate the art and culture of vinyl with events, performances and limited edition pressings of classic records.

Bowers & Wilkins, Record Store Day UK and Classic Album Sundays have teamed up to produce the ‘Behind the Counter’ series. Dropped online every Tuesday in the 12 weeks leading up to Record Store Day, each video aims to tell “engaging stories behind the weird and wonderful world of the independent record shop” from around the country.

You can watch the first two minute video below. Let us know what you think of it.

Have you played a part of the vinyl resurgence and what's the most treasured record of your collection?