Buying a Galaxy S10 could actually save you money… sort of

What are the two first things you buy the moment you pick up a new smartphone? If you’re smart, it’s a case and a screen protector. Well, if you’re planning on picking up the Galaxy S10, Samsung may take care of one of those for you.

According to one retailer, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, S10+ and S10 Edge (more on that later) will ship with a screen protector pre-installed. That means flagship hunters won’t have to supplement their new handset by further diminishing their disposable income.

If the information from UK retailer Mobile Fun is correct, this will also offer a safeguard to those folks who put off a screen protector purchase for a while, only to come a cropper in the first few days.

Now, about that Edge branding. The retailer reckons the middle device in the range won’t simply be called Galaxy S10, as previously thought. It reckons we see a return to the Edge monicker, which was last used by Samsung for the Galaxy S8 range in 2016.

Perhaps Samsung is aiming to boost the appeal of the standard 6.1-inch S10 by adding a name that’ll help it stand out from the noise? With the Lite device appealing to those seeking a more affordable phone and the S10 Plus naturally chasing the very top end of the market, calling the middle device ‘S10 Edge’ might help its appeal.

Of course, the original Edge name derived from a display that curved around the edges of the phone. These days, of course, all of the Galaxy S10 phones will offer practically bezel-free displays that run all the way to the edge.

Finally, Mobile Fun is saying the LED View Cover is in line for a return, with a wide range of colours available. Huzzah!

Will you be buying the S10 regardless of name or pre-installed screen protectors? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.