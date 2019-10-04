Amazon has reduced the Sony WF-1000X earbuds by £70, taking them to their lowest price since last year’s Black Friday sale.

Buy: Sony WF-1000X Truly Wireless Earbuds Now £128.99 (down from £200)

Sony is known to make fabulous headgear and the Sony WF-1000X true wireless earphones are no different, awarded a 5 out of 5 rating by yours truly. Enough incentive to buy yourself a pair, Amazon is giving you another reason.

Best Sony WF-1000X Headphone Deal Sony WF-1000X Truly Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - Black A comfy fit that sees astonishingly good noise cancellation and adaptive sound controls, these are one of the first set of truly wireless earbuds to put sound at the forefront.

With an original RRP of £200, get a £71.01 saving and pick up a decent pair of earbuds that we highly rate — quite literally — for £128.99.

When it comes to truly wireless earbuds, there can be some reservations about sound quality and whether or not you can really achieve pure noise cancellation from such small little gadgets without packing enough hardware that they stick out of your ears like you’re some kind of robot. However, it would seem, even with its successors following in their footsteps since, the Sony WF-1000X headphones still manage to make a name for themselves.

First things first, in our review we were satisfied with the 6mm dynamic driver that managed to deliver some stellar sound. “Whether we’re dealing with vocals or piano or strings, it’s a highly textured sound that leaves you with no doubt about what you’re listening to.”

They also pack noise cancellation technologies with the ability to directly adjust modes to suit the environment you’re in with the adaptive sound control. Whether you want to shut out the world completely or still be clued in on the traffic and people around you, we found the Sony WF-1000X truly wireless earbuds to be astonishingly effective.

The clunky case was perhaps its only vice, but it does power up your earbuds nicely. Able to offer up to nine hours of juice, the earbuds themselves will last for up to three hours of playback time with the option of two more charges snuggly tucked away within the case.

Admittedly an older version since the release of the Sony WF-1000XM3s, they’re still a great choice if you aren’t looking to create complete havoc on your bank account. And with such a glowing review, the Sony WF-1000X earbuds are still a superb choice.

