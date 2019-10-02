Buy the Samsung 43” QLED 4K 2019 TV Now for Under £600

Boost your entertainment set up and save £50 on the Samsung QLED 4K Q60R TV with the eBay discount code PREPARE10.

Another week, another eBay discount code and another excuse to buy a gadget that will positively impact your life but likely not your bank balance. Still, at this price, it would be rude not to pick up the Samsung 43-inch QLED 2019 TV, now for just under the £600 mark at £599.

Buy: Samsung 43″ QLED Q60R 4K TV Now £599 (down form £649)

A stunning TV with a fairly stunning saving, the Samsung Q60R usually retails at £649, but when you enter PREPARE10 into the discount code box at the checkout, you can save yourself £50 until this code expires on October 4th.

When it comes to QLED, Samsung does it best, delivering an immaculate picture that sees every detail and colour dually represented with exceptional clarity, creating a masterpiece right on its screen. Nailing 100% colour volume with a vivid spectrum of bold, sharp colours, the Quantum Processor also works to adapt and ensure that everything you see is at a 4K resolution, upscaling lower range pictures. Packing Q HDR, you can also expect brilliant contrast from the deepest blacks to the brightest whites.

The processor even goes one step further to bring exactly what you want to see to your screen in learning your watching behaviours. Make the most of its voice assistant and enjoy an intuitive TV, which brings you personalised recommendations, and also links up to your other compatible smart home devices.

What about when you have your TV switched off, though? With its sleek, slim design and the introduction of ambient mode, your TV can become a work of art, blending into your home with the option to display family photos, artwork, or even useful information like the time. It can even take a photo of your wall and blend in, or sense colours around it to form a picture that perfectly goes with the rest of your interior.

An intelligent TV that delivers in every possible way, you can buy the Samsung 43-inch QLED Q60R TV now for just £599 when using the discount code PREPARE10 before it expires on October 4th.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

