Looking to get going with VR but worried about it being pricey? The PlayStation VR Starter Pack has dropped a massive £70 for Amazon Prime Day. You can now jump into virtual reality games for just £179.99 with this deal.

It’s a great time to grab this deal with it being the lowest price that the bundle has been at this year. You’ll usually have to fork out around £250 for this starter pack.

PlayStation VR Deals PlayStation VR Starter Pack The PlayStation VR is one of the most affordable virtual reality headsets and has a fantastic range of games available. This starter pack includes PlayStation VR Worlds, which offers a fantastic taster course of what the virtual space has to offer. Note: You'll need a PS4 for the PSVR to function. PlayStation VR Mega Pack The PlayStation VR Mega Pack bundles in some of the very best PSVR games with the virtual reality headset, including Astro Bot, Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, Wipeout Omega Collection and VR Worlds. Note: You'll need a PS4 for the PSVR to function.

The PSVR Starter Pack does exactly what it says on the tin – it’s the best way to get into playing virtual reality games on your PlayStation. The bundle comes with the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation camera and a PlayStation VR Worlds voucher code. PlayStation VR Worlds gives you access to a selection of entry-level VR titles like The London Heist, Into The Deep and Danger Ball.

At the moment, PlayStation VR only works with the PS4 and PS4 Pro. However, it has been confirmed that the headset with work with the next-generation PS5 when it is released. So, you don’t need to worry your headset will be out of date in a year or two.

There are other virtual reality headsets on the market – from mobile VR options to more heavy-duty PC versions. The PlayStation VR is mostly beaten by the power of the PC VR headsets but – for ease-of-use and selection of games – it’s hard to argue there is a better option then PS VR.

The Starter Pack is a great entry point to virtual reality – but if your willing to put up a bit more cash then you can go for a bit of an upgrade. You can grab the PlayStation VR Mega Pack for £90 less this Amazon Prime Day. The reduction leaves the cost of the bumper pack at just £209.99.

The Mega Pack includes games like Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, Wipeout Omega Collection, Astro Bot and VR Worlds. The Starter Pack will let you get comfortable with PlayStation VR but the Mega Pack will really let you dive deeper into the VR experience.

So if you’re excited about virtual reality and not quite sure how to get going, the PlayStation VR Starter Pack for an amazing £179.99 price is an Amazon Prime Day deal you really don’t want to pass up.

