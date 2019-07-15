The PlayStation VR Starter Pack has seen a huge £70 price cut for Amazon Prime Day, seeing the price fall to an affordable £179.99.

This is the lowest price this bundle has been all year, and represents great value since it usually retails for £250.

PlayStation VR Deals PlayStation VR Starter Pack The PlayStation VR is one of the most affordable virtual reality headsets and has a fantastic range of games available. This starter pack includes PlayStation VR Worlds, which offers a fantastic taster course of what the virtual space has to offer. Note: You'll need a PS4 for the PSVR to function. PlayStation VR Mega Pack The PlayStation VR Mega Pack bundles in some of the very best PSVR games with the virtual reality headset, including Astro Bot, Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, Wipeout Omega Collection and VR Worlds. Note: You'll need a PS4 for the PSVR to function.

This Starter Pack will not only see you bag the PlayStation VR headset, but also the required PlayStation camera and a PlayStation VR Worlds voucher code that gifts you access to excellent games and experiences such as The London Heist, Into The Deep and Danger Ball.

The PlayStation VR requires a PS4 to function, but with confirmed support for next year’s PS5, you can buy this bundle now with assurance the headset will be compatible with your hardware for years to come.

Admittedly, the PSVR isn’t one of the most powerful VR headsets on the market, but it arguably has the very best lineup of games for the platform, with stellar titles such as Astro Bot, Resident Evil 7 and Tetris Effect.

Related: Amazon Prime Day PS4 Deals

If you’re happy stumping up the cash for more games, then Amazon also has the PlayStation VR Mega Pack on offer with a £90 reduction. This sees the whopper of a bundle costing just £209.99.

This Mega Pack bundles in popular games such as Doom VFR, Skyrim VR, Astro Bot, Wipeout Omega Collection and VR Worlds, which should see hours of play time.

With the Mega Pack deal only costing £40 more, and Astro Bot and Skyrim VR costing approximately £20 more on a normal day, then you’re effectively getting Doom VFR and Wipeout Omega completely free.

PlayStation VR Deals PlayStation VR Starter Pack The PlayStation VR is one of the most affordable virtual reality headsets and has a fantastic range of games available. This starter pack includes PlayStation VR Worlds, which offers a fantastic taster course of what the virtual space has to offer. Note: You'll need a PS4 for the PSVR to function. PlayStation VR Mega Pack The PlayStation VR Mega Pack bundles in some of the very best PSVR games with the virtual reality headset, including Astro Bot, Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, Wipeout Omega Collection and VR Worlds. Note: You'll need a PS4 for the PSVR to function.

So if you fancy taking your first step into virtual reality, the new bargain £179.99 PlayStation VR Starter Pack represents the very best opportunity to do so, especially at this low, low price.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More