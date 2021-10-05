New promotions mean you can pick up Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy bundle when buying a GeForce RTX desktop or laptop.

Today Nvidia has announced that anyone who buys a participating GeForce RTX desktop or laptop system will also get a free digital copy of Marvel’s own Guardians of the Galaxy.

There are a fair few systems included, from the GeForce RTX 3060 to the GeForce RTX 3090.

The Marvel game will be officially released later this month, on 26 October, and is a single-player third-person shooter that features the same roster of characters from the comic books and movies.

If you’re in the market for a new desktop and fancy the Guardians of the Galaxy game, you can find out more about the GeForce RTX bundle on Nvidia’s website.

You can check out the PC tech trailer of the latest Guardians game by checking out the video below.

And if Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t your style, Remedy Entertainment’s new Alan Wake Remastered is launching with Nvidia DLSS, which can help accelerate performance by double in 4K.

DLSS is an Nvidia RTX feature that uses AI to boost a game’s framerate performance when the GPU is struggling, resulting in high frame rates and a better resolution.

DLSS is also useful for supporting ray tracing, which helps improve a game’s shadows and lighting, as it makes them more realistic. However, this also quite taxing on your GPU, and can cause your frame rate to drop if activated without enough power to support it.

This will be available on the Epic Games Store, with this critically acclaimed 2010 hit being linked to Remedy’s RTX game, Control, which shows off Nvidia’s ray tracing capabilities.

You can check out the Alan Wake Remastered 4K Nvidia DLSS comparison in the video below.