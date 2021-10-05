 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Buy GeForce RTX and get a free Marvel Guardians game

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

New promotions mean you can pick up Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy bundle when buying a GeForce RTX desktop or laptop.

Today Nvidia has announced that anyone who buys a participating GeForce RTX desktop or laptop system will also get a free digital copy of Marvel’s own Guardians of the Galaxy.

There are a fair few systems included, from the GeForce RTX 3060 to the GeForce RTX 3090.

The Marvel game will be officially released later this month, on 26 October, and is a single-player third-person shooter that features the same roster of characters from the comic books and movies.

If you’re in the market for a new desktop and fancy the Guardians of the Galaxy game, you can find out more about the GeForce RTX bundle on Nvidia’s website.

You can check out the PC tech trailer of the latest Guardians game by checking out the video below.

And if Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t your style, Remedy Entertainment’s new Alan Wake Remastered is launching with Nvidia DLSS, which can help accelerate performance by double in 4K.

DLSS is an Nvidia RTX feature that uses AI to boost a game’s framerate performance when the GPU is struggling, resulting in high frame rates and a better resolution.

DLSS is also useful for supporting ray tracing, which helps improve a game’s shadows and lighting, as it makes them more realistic. However, this also quite taxing on your GPU, and can cause your frame rate to drop if activated without enough power to support it.

This will be available on the Epic Games Store, with this critically acclaimed 2010 hit being linked to Remedy’s RTX game, Control, which shows off Nvidia’s ray tracing capabilities.

You can check out the Alan Wake Remastered 4K Nvidia DLSS comparison in the video below.

You might like…

Best Graphics Card: Top 5 AMD and Nvidia GPUs for every build and budget

Best Graphics Card: Top 5 AMD and Nvidia GPUs for every build and budget

Alastair Stevenson 3 months ago
Best Gaming CPU: The best Intel and AMD gaming processors

Best Gaming CPU: The best Intel and AMD gaming processors

Ryan Jones 6 months ago
Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Jade King 9 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.