Experience the Echo Show without the hefty price tag and put the new Fire 7 tablet into your basket instead, starting from just £49.99. Saving you £170, get all the production value of hands-free Alexa and then some with Amazon’s latest tech venture.

Admittedly we all went a bit starry-eyed when the Echo Show was revealed, offering a visual counterpart to our favourite virtual assistant, Alexa. But with the announcement of the brand new Fire 7 tablet and its much sought after hands free feature, you could benefit from all the same options at less than a quarter of the price.

Available in four desirable colours, the 7-inch IPS display is marginally smaller than Echo Show’s 10-inches. However, it includes everything you could ever want from the Echo Show with that all-important, affordable price point.

Stream to your hearts content with video and music content at the touch of a button or a decibel, make video calls by utilising the HD 720p front-facing camera, and surf the web, too.

With the Fire 7, there are no limits. All you’re missing is the upright standing position of the Echo Show, but that can easily be fixed with an inexpensive tablet stand for under a tenner. For just £6.99, we recommend the AmazonBasics Adjustable Tablet. Offering compatibility across a number of tablets, the stand is simple and inoffensive in style. Better still, the stand has great portability with its fold away design, meaning you can easily slip it into your bag and make use of it on the go.

With the option of 16 or 32GB of storage, a 7-hour battery life, and 2MP rear camera, the Fire 7 is a far more advantageous purchase than that of the Echo Show, giving you more variety in one single gadget. With a £170 price difference, starting at £49.99, the Fire 7 is also considerably more affordable.

All there is left to say is: “Alexa, order the Fire 7 tablet.”

