Swoop in and clean up on an exceptionally priced refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner, now just £143.81 with the code PREPARE10.

Buy: Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner Now £143.81 (save 10%)

Owning a Dyson vacuum cleaner feels like you’ve reached a certain calibre in your social standing, mostly because they’re pretty costly, premium items. Due to being discontinued from the official Dyson line-up, being immaculately refurbished and thanks to eBay’s discount code, however, you can pick up the Light Ball Vacuum Cleaner for the affordable price of just £143.81.

Best Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner Deal Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner 700W - (Iron & Yellow Available with 3 suction modes for a variety of floor types, the Dyson is made for easy mobility, both with its 6.9kg weight and Dyson Ball centric design.

Simply quote PREPARE10 at the checkout and pick up this powerful vacuum cleaner today. And don’t be put off by it being refurbished either, as it’s been tried and tested to work just like new.

A lot of big vacuum cleaner manufacturers are taking their designs down the cordless route, setting focuses on designs that allow for longer durability in terms of battery life, as well as creating flexible, more compact designs. That’s all well and good, but some of us still like the security of a corded, upright vacuum that isn’t going to conk out halfway through the job and doesn’t look like a transformer. Some people just don’t like change, okay?

Luckily for you, this means picking up older models from the likes of Dyson on the cheap, just like the Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum, offering all the reliability you could ever ask of your floorcare appliance.

Able to control its suction, the Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum comes with three settings depending on the floor you’re working with to offer squeaky-clean results.

Best Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner Deal Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner 700W - (Iron & Yellow Available with 3 suction modes for a variety of floor types, the Dyson is made for easy mobility, both with its 6.9kg weight and Dyson Ball centric design.

Even as a bulkier device compared to its cordless successors, the Dyson Light Ball only weighs in at 6.9kg, allowing for easy multi-story vacuuming. Of course, there is also the infamous Dyson Ball, which allows for great mobility as you steer around the assault course of your home.

Now down to just £143.81, pick up the massively discounted Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner with a further 10% off when using the discount code PREPARE10.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…