This just in. eBay is running its Everything and Anything 10% off PRICEWIN code and we’ve sniffed out a not to be missed deal. Get the Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended 2018 9.7-inch iPad with a huge slash in its price, now discounted to just £274.50.

Already priced via Curry PC World’s eBay store for 4% less than its RRP from £319 to £305, get an extra 10% that will see this superb iPad slip below the £300 line. Comparable as a more affordable alternative to the iPad Pro, enter the 10% off discount code PRICEWIN at the checkout and buy for just £274.50 before the sale ends midnight Saturday.

Equipped with 32GB of storage in the sleek Space Grey, we pegged the latest iPad as just “an iPad Pro mini in all but name, but is half the price of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.” With an A10 Fusion chip, enjoy a fast processor speed whether you’re utilising its Apple Pencil compatibilities or playing a game with enviable graphics. The iPad can keep up and provide you with the functionality you need.

Introducing Augmented Reality, experience a plethora of informative and entertaining apps like never before. Along with amazing features to educate, the iPad can transition from notebook to primary camera to computer. With the ability to make masterpiece worthy notes, or even use your camera to scan, this iPad is no one trick pony. With an 8MP rear facing camera and a front camera to boot, keep in touch with loved ones and utilise its other capabilities, including capturing 1080p high definition video.

Lightweight at just 496g and with a battery life of up to 10 hours, this is a great companion to carry around and get the job done or release some creativity. The 2018 iPad also supports with productivity with its updated software. From multi-tasking to customisable docks that feature your most used apps, the new control panel also allows you to hop where you need to be and keep on top of your tasks.

A powerful tablet by Apple, with its price plummeted to a total of 14% you can now buy the 9.7-inch 2018 iPad for well under £300. Quote PRICEWIN at the checkout, take 10% off the already reduced iPad and buy it for just £274.50 — available until midnight Saturday.

