An incredible bundle, it’s Currys PC World bringing the heat with its ECHO2 discount code, saving you £25 when you buy any two Echo speakers.

Buy: Save £25 on Two Amazon Echo Speakers and get for £94.98

Both Currys PC World and Amazon have taken a chunk off the retailing price of the second generation Echo, reducing it to £59.99 from £89.99. This time, though, Currys PC World comes out as top dog with its further sales promotion, allowing you to basket two of the smart speakers, costing just £4.99 more than it would to buy one at its RRP.

A fantastic deal that can see you fast expanding your smart home ecosystem, quote ECHO2 when you add two of the Echo speakers in colours of your choosing to your online basket and take £25 off before it expires August 20.

It’s likely you already know Alexa, even if she has yet to be introduced to your home. A virtual assistant, the introduction of just about any of Amazon’s speakers will see a more efficiently performing household, and you’ll get a slightly futuristic kick making voice commands and reaping the benefits.

Beautifully built, the second gen Echo packs a 2.5-inch Dolby Woofer and 0.6-inch Tweeter, which allows for a spectrum of quality sound. Able to link up to just about any music streaming service, you’ll get the most from Alexa with your Amazon Music account, able to not only request a certain song, but ask more varied questions like requesting certain genres, eras and even searching by lyric for that one song you can’t get out of your head but can’t remember the name of.

Beyond the realms of music, Alexa can also act as the brains behind your smart home products, able to control the likes of your Philips Hue bulbs and Ring doorbell simply by asking her to. She can also set you reminders and let you know what’s on the agenda every morning, tell you the day’s weather forecast and order that essential before you run out.

She’s also constantly learning new skills, making the Echo a great smart speaker to have around, let alone two. Make sure you make the most of the Currys PC World deal before it’s all over. Simply enter ECHO2 at the checkout and save £25 on two second generation Amazon Echo speakers.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More