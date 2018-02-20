Burnout Paradise Remastered has been announced for PS4 and Xbox One

Electronic Arts has announced Burnout Paradise Remastered for PS4 and Xbox One and it’s set to launch on March 16.

Developed by Criterion Games, the upcoming remaster will feature enhanced visuals, performance and all eight existing DLC packs for the original release.

Players will also have the option of playing the beloved racer at 4K resolutions and 60fps on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

“Burnout Paradise is an arcade racer built to provide players the thrill of racing with their friends, in a free form way that was both seamless and immersive, but also a little crazy with all the different stunts and crashes players could pull off. With the release of this remaster, we’re able to share this action-packed ride with a whole new generation of players,” said Matt Webster, General Manager at Criterion Games.

First released for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC in 2008, Burnout Paradise was sadly the last entry in Criterion’s destructive racing series before moving onto new projects.

It’s brilliant, earning a deservedly high 9/10 in our original review. Here’s a quick snippet:

“Paradise adds a sense of freedom and depth to the series without losing the adrenaline rush that makes it tick. Beautiful, brilliant and self-assured.”

The remaster is set to retail for £34.99 across PS4 and Xbox One. A potential PC release has yet to be mentioned by EA nor Criterion.

