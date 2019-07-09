Bungie and AMD working to fix Destiny 2 on Ryzen 3000 CPUs “as soon as possible”

Players have reported problems with running Destiny 2 on the recently released selection Ryzen 3000 CPUs. But no fear, AMD is working with Bungie on a hotfix.

Having launched very recently, many eager players popped the AMD Ryzen 3000 line of processors into their gaming rigs hoping for improved visuals, performance and other bells and whistles.

Sadly, if you were logging into Destiny 2 to tackle your daily quests, it might not have launched. This was the case for some according to Reddit and the Bungie forums.

“Literally everything else works great on my new 3600 except for Destiny 2 which won’t even try to load” said one user, echoing an issue that many others seem to be having.

At the time of writing, this problem seems to be isolated to Destiny 2 when using an processor in the AMD Ryzen 3000 line, which likely means a patch will need to be issued to fix things.

Players have said that removing the component and returning to an older setup fixes the problem, otherwise Destiny 2 doesn’t seem to launch at all.

‘AMD is aware of the recent report between the Destiny 2 game title with the latest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors and we are working closely together with Bungie to address this as soon as possible to enable gamers to fully enjoy their gaming experiences on AMD platforms, the company said in a statement to Trusted Reviews.

To be fair, the AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs have only just left the starting line, so some teething pains are to be expected. However, if you’re an avid Destiny 2 player with an eye for new hardware, this situation is a little unfortunate.

