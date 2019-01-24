A bunch of Sony TVs are getting access to Android Oreo

Sony is one of the biggest names in the Android TV ecosystem, and for those that have bought in to Sony’s Android TV dreams there’s good news: Android Oreo is rolling out to over 20 different Sony smart TVs.

Oreo started rolling out on smart TVs back in June 2018 with to Nvidia Shield TV owners, but the Sony machines are much more widespread. The change is detailed on Sony’s support pages which claim that the software is now undergoing a rollout on many of the devices models rolled out between 2016 and 2018.

The move to Oreo improves Google Assistant support, offers a nicer UI and the ‘general performance’ of the TV, and reworks the keyboard too. It’s quite a big move.

The update will come along in its own time using an OTA update, but if you can’t wait, you can sideload it by downloading it from Sony’s support page right about now.

Fancy a full changelog? We’ve got you covered.

Improves general performance of the TV

Prevents an issue where the TV picture becomes dim after the software update

Improves the Home screen menu for better usability

Improves the keyboard design

Improves the Search function using Google Assistant™

Resolves picture quality issues viewing Dolby Vision™ content on Netflix®

Resolves a DTV 1080i flashing issue

Resolves a condition where there is no sound at times when playing the UHD BD movie “Dunkirk”

Resolves a condition where the TV switches from Standby to Semi Standby and switches on any AV Receiver connected via HDMI CEC

Resolves a condition where the TV goes to 8X red LED blinking when starting to play games (HDR content) from the PS4™ Pro gaming console (XBR49X900E, XBR55X900E, XBR65X850E, XBR65X900E, XBR75X850E, XBR75X900E)

Improves performance for Amazon Prime® video playback

Resolves a condition where a short beeping sound is heard when changing channels

Adds support for Dolby Vision content (XBR-65Z9D, XBR75Z9D, XBR-100Z9D, XBR-55A1E, XBR-65A1E, XBR-77A1E, XBR-55X930E, XBR-65X930E, and XBR-75X940E only)

Adds support for the Amazon® Alexa™ app that runs on Amazon Echo™ devices

Resolves an issue where optical digital sound sometimes stops

Resolves an issue where the TV speakers and the sound from the PS4 controller are out of sync

Resolves an issue where frame drops occur and the AV is out of sync when playing 4K HDR 60fps content

Adds support for PIP (Picture-in-Picture) while using an app (watch TV in a small window while using an Android TV™ app)

Adds support for Hybrid Log-Gamma HDR content via HDMI® and USB/Home network

Improves the Settings screen to support changing settings while viewing TV (some exceptions may apply)

Adds support for task-switching (switch between previously used apps and the current app by holding down the HOME button on your remote until the task-switching menu appears)

Some of these issues being fixed is good news, but some are just nice quality of life improvements. With no word on when exactly Android Pie could be pushed to Sony’s TV, owners will want to get on this Oreo download as soon as possible.

