Bumble has built an AI dick pic detector to rescue your retinas

The maker of dating app Bumble has developed an AI ‘private detector’ to scan for unexpected nudes so you don’t have to.

The new ‘dick pic’ guard will be introduced to Badoo’s stable of dating apps and will provide users with a warning before they open a lewd photo. Those app users will be able to choose to view the photo or report the user for inappropriate content.

According to the Badoo’s Andrey Andreev, it’ll pick up 98% of illicit photos when the feature launches in June. Bumble currently has a solution that blurs nudes when they’re sent in chats, but this is a much more high-tech option.

The feature is in-keeping with the mission of Bumble CEO and co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who wanted to put women in control of the online dating experience, and ensure they’re subject to fewer instances of harassment.

Bumble requires that women initiate the contact with men, where as Tinder opens the lines of communication as soon as mutual admiration is picked up. Tinder, meanwhile doesn’t have the dick pic problem because it doesn’t allow for the exchange of images.

The company also showed its progressive social awareness by banning guns from the app’s profile pictures. The CEO of the Austin-based company is also working with lawmakers in Texas who are attempting to make unwanted sharing of lewd photos a criminal offence in the state.

“Something that is already a crime in the real world needs to be a crime online,” said Texas State Rep. Morgan Meyer, who wants to ensure there’s a fine of up to $500 for offences.

As well as Bumble, the update is coming to the Badoo, Chappy and Lumen apps in June.

