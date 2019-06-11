Bulletstorm developers People Can Fly reveal new game Outriders with this trailer

I have been waiting for a new Bulletstorm game forever, and I think I’ve finally understand that we’re never going to get it, however with this E3 we at least have the next best thing, a new game from the developer People Can Fly.

Information is pretty thin on the ground, although People Can Fly claim it is a dark modern shooter — a unique niche — with powerful gunplay, a hostile world and phenomenal weapons. Honestly, the weapons look incredible, a step beyond the usual nonsense we see in dark and gritty modern shooters. There’s also some sort of hint of weird semi-supernatural powers?

Related: E3 2019

Sebastian Wojciechowski, the studio head of People Can Fly took to the stage to say how happy they were to be making Outriders, and has suggested that we’ll see more information this Winter. It’ll be worth keeping an eye on, People Can Fly have series pedigree in the shooter space, and this new property could be a chance for them to stretch their legs again.

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-operative shooter designed around drop-in, drop-out play. It definitely seems bleak, but the intense trailer paints a universe that I’m keen to spend some more time in, with a lot of unique touches despite the uninspiring marketing copy surrounding the game.

Not sure what to expect? Why not read Stuart Andrews’ Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition review: “While it isn’t quite the neglected classic some claim, Bulletstorm was always a fantastic, hugely entertaining FPS. Nothing about that has changed: this remaster does a good job of bringing the visuals more up to date, and if you’re an FPS lover and haven’t played it, you really should.”

Imagine that, but with less people being shot in the genitals. This one is worth keeping an eye on, that’s for sure.