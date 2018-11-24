Building a smart home? Then you need this TP-Link smart plug deal

Right now for Argos Black Friday, you can get three of the excellent TP-Link Smart Plug HS100 for just £36.99. A saving of £52.98.
If you want to live in the smart home future, and perhaps just bought a bargain Amazon Echo in Black Friday, the next thing you’ll want is this triple pack of the TP-Link Smart Plug HS100. These are selling for £29.99 each, but for this bonkers Black Friday Argos deal you can get three of them for just £36.99.
TP-Link Smart Plug Black Friday Deal
3 x TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug HS100 Black Friday Bundle
3 x TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug HS100 Black Friday Bundle
Three of these fantastic WiFi Smart Plugs to supercharge your smart home.
So why do you want a smart plug? Well, these internet-connected gadgets work with a companion app letting you control them remotely. Plug in whatever you might want and turn it on or off without getting up, or set up elaborate schedules so it’s all automated. Best of all, this works with Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you just use your voice.
You can also get really fancy with IFTTT to create even more automation. Imagine using IFTTT and your phone’s GPS to tell these smart plugs to turn on when you get near your home and you have the right idea.
Related: Black Friday 2018 UK – All the best deals in one place
Set it up to turn on at scheduled times and plug in a lamp and it’s also a great way to deter would-be burglars. Really, the possibilities are endless.
At its full £29.99 price, we had this to say when we reviewed it: “For basic control of your smart devices, the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug is excellent value and a great choice.”
TP-Link Smart Plug Black Friday Deal
3 x TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug HS100 Black Friday Bundle
3 x TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug HS100 Black Friday Bundle
Three of these fantastic WiFi Smart Plugs to supercharge your smart home.
Getting three of them for £36.99 (or just £12.33 each) is ridiculously good value. You’ll easily find use for three of them, if not more, around the house as well. Snap these up as they might not last.
More Black Friday content
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.