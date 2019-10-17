Bugs haven’t stopped iPhone owners taking a bite out of the Apple iOS 13 update

Apple has revealed 50% of all iPhone owners have downloaded the new iOS 13. The updated OS has had a bit of a rough time since launch – including missing features and a litany of bugs.

Stats on Apple’s App Store developer page also revealed the other 50% of iPhone users include 41% on iOS 12 and just 9% on earlier versions of iOS.

The stats get even more positive for Apple if you look at devices released in just the last four years. 55% of iPhones are already on iOS 13, 38% remain on iOS 12 and only 7% on older versions.

Apple is likely very happy with the figures following the rocky launch of iOS 13. The numbers match up with user downloads for the release of iOS 12 – so the bugs don’t seem to have had a huge effect.

Apple iOS 13 was first released on September 19 and had already released its third update by September 30.

The third update involved fixing a bug which was preventing the camera from working – not exactly a small issue.

The updates didn’t end in September either. iOS 13.1.3 was issued this week to fix yet more lingering bugs.

While iOS 13.1.3 fixed plenty of problems, there were some new features attached to the update too, including adding Siri Shortcut automations and allowing you to send your ETA in Google Maps.

Despite mainly being in the news for being riddled with bugs, iOS 13 has received some attention for the big new features it added. The headline feature was an iOS-wide Dark Mode for iPhones followed by improved Memojis, new “Sign in with Apple” integration and enhanced Apple Maps.

If you are wanting to try out iOS 13 on Apple’s latest and greatest hardware then you’ll probably like to know more about its 2019 range. Head on over to our iPhone 11 review and iPhone 11 Pro review for all of our impressions.

