Swann has created a couple of low-cost Wi-Fi cams with a few neat tweaks and a slightly smaller price tag than its previous offerings.

The Wi-Fi Alert Indoor Security Camera is one of the new budget offerings from the company, with pricing starting at just £79.99. It come with two-way audio so you can warn off intruders, chat with guests or tell your dog to get off the sofa.

You can also record and store video, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too.

Most of these features are available in older models, but the Smart Sound Alerts feature is new here. It’s a simple addition but a useful one – when the camera detects a loud bang, it will ping your phone so you can check what’s going on.

Indoor security cameras are useful for a bunch of reasons, but they’re probably better suited for checking up on elderly relatives and pets than they are deterring robbers. This is where Swann’s new outdoor camera comes in.

The Wi-Fi Spotlight Outdoor Camera comes with a bright lamp that’s activated by the gadget’s heat and motion sensors. If unwanted visitors aren’t shooed away by the blinding glare, you can also just make go-away screeching noises at them via the two-way talk system. That should do the trick and help keep your home secure from would be robbers.

Like the indoor cam, this gadget comes with 60 days of cloud storage and HD video quality. As it’s reliant on a Wi-Fi connection, the camera also comes with an ethernet port to improve connectivity.

While there aren’t a lot of new features on this camera, it does pack a lot in for just £139.99. It’s the first Swann camera to combine a spotlight with Wi-Fi reliance and a two-way speaking system for less than £140.

