The Honor MagicBook 14 laptop blew us away earlier this year and it’s now set to get even better with the introduction of the AMD Ryzen 4000 processor.

Honor is gearing up for IFA 2020 and its “Expand Your Life” event in a couple of weeks and, ahead of the full product launch, has revealed AMD’s latest mobile CPUs will be coming to its student- and wallet-friendly MagicBook range.

While we’ll have to wait for the full lowdown at IFA 2020 on September 4, just knowing the already stellar Honor MagicBook lineup – consisting of the MagicBook 14 and 15 laptops – is getting a dose of the excellent Ryzen 4000 processors is a hugely exciting prospect. While there aren’t a great deal of Ryzen 4000 laptops in the wild right now, AMD claims its new generation of laptop chips will significantly boost both the performance power and battery efficiency.

For now, all we know about the new MagicBook laptops is that the series will come with a Ryzen 5 processor from the 4000 range but whether the new laptops will bring more upgrades from the previous generation remains to be seen.

We gave the Honor MagicBook 14 a sparkling 4.5-star review, citing student-friendly yet premium style, corking value for money and up-to-scratch performance. The review earned the MagicBook a spot as the budget laptop to buy on our best laptops list as well as the top spot on our best student laptops list as the best value offering.

These accolades only make this upgrade even more eye-catching. The MagicBook was able to provide great productivity performance at a reasonable price on the much less celebrated Ryzen 3000 mobile chips. The price for the Ryzen 4000 MagicBook is yet to be revealed, so we’re hoping Honor is able to keep the price low since the affordability is the laptop range’s greatest strength.

Alongside the new MagicBook tease, Honor has announced two new globally available tablets in the form of an Honor Pad 6 and Honor Pad X6. Just as with the MagicBook, we’ll have to wait for the full launch on September 4 for things like release date, specs and pricing. However, we’re hopeful Honor is swinging for the fences to make these devices a success, as its first tablets to hit the global market.

