BT’s Gigabit Full Fibre broadband is surprisingly cheap

BT has revealed the prices for its new, refreshed Full Fibre home broadband offering, which will bring gigabit download speeds, while averaging out at 900Mbps.

Somewhat surprisingly, the costs aren’t going to be too taxing for the two million plus properties in the UK with access to the fibre to the premises connectivity.

The prices were announced on the downlow and spotted by ISPreview. They start at £39.99 a month for the Full Fibre 100 package, bringing average download speeds of 145Mbps and average upload speeds of 30Mbps.

If you want the full whack, which will give you speeds in excess of a gigabit when the going is good, Fibre 1000 will cost £59.99 for the first couple of years and £67.99 thereafter.

Here are the full starting prices from BT:

Full Fibre 100

Average Download of 145Mbps / Upload of 30Mbps

Upfront Fee: £9.99

Price: £39.99 a month for 24 months (£47.99 thereafter) Full Fibre 500 (new)

Average Download of 500Mbps / Upload of 73Mbps

Upfront Fee: £9.99

Price: £49.99 a month for 24 months (£57.99 thereafter) Full Fibre 1000 (new)

Average Download of 900Mbps / Upload of 110Mbps

Upfront Fee: £9.99

Price: £59.99 a month for 24 months (£67.99 thereafter)

BT’s pricing is in line with Virgin Media’s top package, the M350 deal which brings average speeds of 362Mbps. Currently, the firm is offering this package for £39 a month for a year and then £59 a month thereafter.

Openreach has said it plans to expand the availability of the Full Fibre option to 4 million properties by this time next year, so it won’t be too long before Gigabit speeds will be available to a decent promotion of the British public.

Broadband upgrades are probably high on the agenda for many Brits who’re confined to the home for working purposes due to social distancing restrictions. If we spot any too-good-to-miss deals you can be sure you’ll let you know here at Trusted Reviews.

