BT Whole Home Wi-Fi price slashed in crazy Black Friday weekend deal

Upgrade your Wi-Fi on the cheap with this incredible Black Friday Friday UK 2018 deal, which sees an excellent BT Whole Home Wi-Fi  bundle price slashed down to just £85 – the lowest price it’s ever been available on Amazon.

It normally sells for £95, so today’s Amazon Black Friday deal represents a saving of over 35% and simply shouldn’t be missed.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday BT Whole Home Wi-Fi price slash

The package features two Wi-Fi discs and is aimed at removing the Wi-Fi dead spots in 1-2 bedroom homes and flats. The discs are compatible with all major UK broadband providers and there’s a handy companion app that lets you manage your home internet use – you can see who’s online, pause and schedule access times, and create secure guest networks among other features.

There’s also a 2-year warranty for good measure, which when you consider it’s £55 off, makes this even more of a cracking bargain. It was already one of the most affordable mesh Wi-Fi router systems, too – and that’s before you take into account today’s rare discount.

We gave BT Whole Home Wi-Fi a hearty 8/10 score in our review and were particularly impressed by its speeds, Wi-Fi coverage, and easy setup.

In our verdict, we wrote: “The BT Whole Home Wi-Fi outclasses any normal router when it comes to Wi-Fi coverage – and for a tempting price.”

As we said, we price checked this deal and can confirm it’s the cheapest Amazon has ever sold it for, so you can be sure this a verified Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargain.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.