BT Whole Home Wi-Fi price slashed in crazy Black Friday weekend deal

Upgrade your Wi-Fi on the cheap with this incredible Black Friday Friday UK 2018 deal, which sees an excellent BT Whole Home Wi-Fi bundle price slashed down to just £85 – the lowest price it’s ever been available on Amazon.
It normally sells for £95, so today’s Amazon Black Friday deal represents a saving of over 35% and simply shouldn’t be missed.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday BT Whole Home Wi-Fi price slash
BT Whole Home Wi-Fi, Pack of 2 Discs, Mesh Wi-Fi for seamless, speedy (AC2600) connection, Wi-Fi everywhere in small to medium homes, App for complete control and 2 year warranty
BT Whole Home Wi-Fi, Pack of 2 Discs, Mesh Wi-Fi for seamless, speedy (AC2600) connection, Wi-Fi everywhere in small to medium homes, App for complete control and 2 year warranty
Save a whopping £55 on this BT Whole Home Wi-Fi bundle, which features two discs and is perfect for smaller homes and flats.
The package features two Wi-Fi discs and is aimed at removing the Wi-Fi dead spots in 1-2 bedroom homes and flats. The discs are compatible with all major UK broadband providers and there’s a handy companion app that lets you manage your home internet use – you can see who’s online, pause and schedule access times, and create secure guest networks among other features.
There’s also a 2-year warranty for good measure, which when you consider it’s £55 off, makes this even more of a cracking bargain. It was already one of the most affordable mesh Wi-Fi router systems, too – and that’s before you take into account today’s rare discount.
We gave BT Whole Home Wi-Fi a hearty 8/10 score in our review and were particularly impressed by its speeds, Wi-Fi coverage, and easy setup.
In our verdict, we wrote: “The BT Whole Home Wi-Fi outclasses any normal router when it comes to Wi-Fi coverage – and for a tempting price.”
As we said, we price checked this deal and can confirm it’s the cheapest Amazon has ever sold it for, so you can be sure this a verified Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargain.
