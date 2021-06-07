BT TV Box Pro with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos support announced

BT is launching a new set-top box in the BT TV Box Pro, and it is set to offer a big upgrade over the previous model.

We updated our review of the older model just last year and commented on how it was starting to look and feel a little dated. Sky Q and other set-top boxes were leaving BT’s box behind in the looks and features department, so this refresh should bring BT back up to parity.

Available to BT TV customers, on the audio-visual side the Box Pro supports 4K HDR (HDR10 and HLG) and Dolby Atmos sound (great if you consume plenty of BT Sport). Build quality-wise it’s much sleeker and nicer looking, showcasing a more modern aesthetic.

Viewers’ main interaction with the box is through the new Bluetooth remote, which is said to offer a quicker, smoother experience and also means the box can be stored out of sight and it’ll still respond to your prods and presses.

Storage has been beefed up to 1TB – double the capacity the previous box had, and BT says this means about 600 hours of recordings can be stored.

There’s room for four tuners so customers can record up to 3 shows and watch a fourth simultaneously.

The interface is also reported to have been ‘enhanced’. The My TV section has more of a visual focus, and there’s easier access to recordings and the on-demand Watchlist.

Much like the previous BT TV box, the Pro model comes with integrated search to help streamline viewing and remove “the need to remember which show is on which platform”. Pause, rewind and record functionality is also available.

Initially, the BT TV Box Pro will only have its wired connection enabled, but an update is planned for later in 2021 to turn on the Wi-Fi.

When it goes on sale, the BT TV Box Pro will be made available initially to customers taking on BT TV’s VIP package (£65/month).