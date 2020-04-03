BT Sport has some cracking documentaries to enjoy this month

While there’s no live sport to enjoy this month (and boy don’t we know it), BT Sport is still furnishing us with some cracking documentaries to watch during April.

Four documentaries from the acclaimed BT Sport Films series will air, one each weekend, while the drought of contemporary Premier League, F1 and international rugby action rumbles on.

That’ll start this Sunday night with Too Good To Go Down, the story of Manchester United’s relation from and subsequent return to the English top flight in the mid 1970s.

So, if you hate Man United, you get to enjoy them going down, and if you love them, you’ll see the renaissance under Tommy Doherty that set the foundations for the modern day United to emerge. The documentary starts at 9pm on Sunday April 5 on BT Sport 2.

Next up is Golazzo, which will air at 9pm on Friday April 10. If you recognised the title, you’ll know the subject. It recalls the era of Italian football being screened on Channel 4 in the 1990s. James Richardson, the host of the Saturday morning magazine show Gazetta Football Italia, presents this one too.

On Friday April 17, we’ve got Two Tribes to look forward to. Its focus is on the city of Liverpool during the 1980s through the lens of Liverpool and Everton’s dominance of the English game.

Finally, there’s Shoulder to Shoulder, a documentary about the Irish national rugby team, which “has brought together players and fans from two separate countries and united them to complete as one, on and off the pitch.” This documentary, presented by former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll, will air on April 24.

Of course, you’ll need a BT Sport subscription to enjoy these films and the library of other titles in the collection. There’s Greavsie, Team Of The Eighties, Stop The Tour and The Gaffer to tuck into. Of course, none of these titles are premieres, but if you want to tune in on the biggest and best screen in your house, the scheduled programming is the best way to do it.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …