BT Sport app launches on Fire, Android and Roku TV

The BT Sport app has launched on loads more platforms adding Fire TV, Android TV and Roku streaming players and TV to its list of supported devices.

Just in time for the new Premier League season (which has turned up quicker than we imagined), BT Sport has announced that its app is now on Fire TV, Android TV and Roku products. That’s in addition to its availability on Samsung Tizen TVs, NOW TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV, iOS, Android, BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

Related: Why BT Sport and Samsung are betting big on 8K

Existing BT Sport customers who have access to the app for large screen devices can access it on the new devices and platforms for no extra cost. Access brings with it features such as on-demand sport, and a second screen to watch two live streams at the same time.

BT Sport customers with a compatible BT sub and a 4K capable Fire TV, Roku streaming device or 4K Android TV (from the likes of Sony, Phillips, TCL, Sharp etc), will gain access to the BT Sport Ultimate channel. This is the channel you want if you’re looking to catch the latest sports in 4K HDR.

For new BT Sport customers there’s the option of BT Sport Monthly Pass. This brings a bit more flexibility – similar to a NOW TV pass – it offers viewers access to the roster of BT’s sports, which includes MotoGP, boxing and UFC, for a monthly fee and no contract. Over the course of September, customers will be able to watch live matches from the Premier League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, European rugby’s Champions Cup and more.

Andy Haworth, managing director, commercial, BT Sport, said: “BT continues to connect more viewers to BT Sport content, leading the market with innovative ways to watch. Sports fans can expect more exciting innovations over the coming new football and rugby seasons.”

Simply power on your Fire TV, Android TV or Roku streaming player/TV, and the BT Sport app should be ready and waiting for you to download.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …