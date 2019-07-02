BT has announced how and when its 5G rollout will kick off. The company – which also owns the network EE – revealed its 5G will be launching in autumn. BT’s 5G will be available in 16 UK cities by the end of the year.

BT will launch its 5G network in autumn 2019 – it will be available first to BT Plus customers. BT says this makes it the first provider to offer broadband and 5G mobile in one package.

BT Mobile’s 5G will utilise EE’s 5G network – which launched around six cities in May. BT Mobile customers will have access to the further ten cities EE plans to launch across before the end of 2019.

The full set of cities BT 5G customers will be able to experience the service in is London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol.

5G does not yet represent what would be referred to as blanket coverage. BT acknowledges this – stating customers will have access in the “busiest parts” of the cities listed.

BT Plus is the company’s combined fibre broadband and mobile plan. The plan includes what BT calls its “Keep Connected Promise”.

The promise means that if a customer is having broadband issues, BT provides them with unlimited data to their BT mobile phone plans within an hour as well as a free 4G Wi-Fi Mini Hub – also with unlimited data use while their broadband is repaired.

BT-owned EE currently sells a 5GEE WiFi hub – no word on whether a BT version may be on the horizon but it doesn’t seem one will be released to coincide with the company’s 5G launch.

At the moment, EE’s 5G plans include deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo Reno 5G, OnePlus Pro 5G and LG V50 ThinQ.

