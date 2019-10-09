BT set to launch revamped TV service in 2020

According to a leak earlier this week, BT is expected to launch a new TV service early in 2020, alongside a new set-top box with new features and additional content sources.

As revealed to ISPreview, “credible sources” have provided info that suggests BT are readying a TV service for next year with a new Wi-Fi set-top box in tow.

Currently BT’s YouView 4K set-top box is the 1TB DTR-T4000 made by Humax. But it’s starting to show its age having come out in 2016. That set-top box is not capable of Wi-Fi connectivity (Internet is via ethernet only), and lacks the means to output in HDR, missing out on HDR10 and broadcast HLG capability.

Considering BT has pushed through HDR (although not quite in the fashion we thought it would), to not have a set-top box capable of outputting in 4K HDR would be an oversight.

Other features for this set-top box include Dolby Atmos playback, and it’ll retain the ability to record two channels while watching a third.

ISPreview also say that control will be via a Bluetooth-enabled remote, and that the STB will feature integration with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube et al, with a “new sharing feature via app to a second box” pencilled in for future updates.

Now TV will also be available on the platform, and there are said to be plans to incorporate Britbox and Disney Plus once those services launch. There’s no word on connections, or how much it will cost.

Little was mentioned about the TV service, but the expectation is that it’ll be similar to Sky Q in how it works. A announcement is expected towards the end of the year that will go into greater detail about BT’s plans for 2020.

Source: ISPreview

