BT Complete Wi-Fi now available to all fibre users with one huge catch

When BT first launched its new wireless mesh system, it decided to make it available for its Plus broadband customers only. From today, the BT Complete Wi-Fi system is now available for all Superfast and Ultrafast fibre packages, but there’s a catch: you have to pay twice as much for it.

One of the reasons that we liked the BT Complete Wi-Fi system so much was because of its low price of just £5 a month. We estimated that it would take around four years of paying this before you’d spent more on the rival, slightly faster, Netgear Orbi RBK-50. Given that four years is a long time in networking, it stands to reason that within that period there’ll be an option to upgrade to whatever the next BT system is.

Now, the system is rolling out to standard fibre customers at £10 a month; the choice is a little harder. At this level, it would only take a couple of years before you’d spent more than the Orbi would cost. While the BT Complete Wi-Fi system is still fast and a great upgrade for users of older BT routers, the Orbi system has far more features and expansion options, making a choice a bit trickier.

That said, if you’ve got very bad Wi-Fi reception in your home, the BT Complete Wi-Fi may still be a good choice. Under BT’s coverage guarantee, you’ll get sent up to two additional discs to boost coverage around your home; if you still have any black spots, then you’ll get £20 back. Rival mesh systems don’t dish out additional satellites and you have to pay for every extra.

Ultimately, although lacking in features for the time being (there’s no guest network, for example, as the feature is still being developed), the BT Complete Wi-Fi system is a fast, well-designed router. If you have a BT Plus account, the system is far better value, but Complete Wi-Fi is still good value for everyone else that wants a simple system with a guarantee of coverage.

